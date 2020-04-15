Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES – Today, Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 96 additional positive cases for a total of 1,995 positive cases. There have been additional 407 negative tests for a total of 17,874 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 171 hospitalized, and 908 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties: