Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES – Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 349 additional positive cases for a total of 5,868 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,668 negative tests for a total of 32,282 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

According to IDPH, an additional 9 deaths were also reported, 300 are currently hospitalized, and 2,021 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 82 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 9 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

NOTE: Yesterday’s new case numbers reported a small number of serology test results along with diagnostic test results. The positive serology test results have been removed and today’s new case numbers are updated to reflect this change.

Here are the numbers of positive cases identified in the counties in the KILJ listening area:

Henry 32

Louisa 267

Washington 136

Des Moines 17

Van Buren 8

Jefferson 6

Lee 5

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.