Additional Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Henry County

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Henry County Public Health have identified 1 additional case of COVID-19 in the county. They are self-isolating at home.

“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” said Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.

All residents should:

Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

(the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities) Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up-to-date information from Iowa Department of Public Health related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. For recent fact sheets, resources, and local organization updates, visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth.

