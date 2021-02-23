Adam David Steffensmeier

Adam David Steffensmeier, 37, of Ankeny, Iowa, formerly of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 5:00 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.

He was born on November 20, 1983 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of David J. and Carol A. (Plassmeyer) Steffensmeier.

Survivors include his son: Bryant Steffensmeier; mother: Carol (Mike) Arnold of West Point; father: David (Carrie) Steffensmeier of Nauvoo, Illinois; three sisters: Holly (Jonathon) Thompson of Santa Barbara, California, Kara Tweedy of West Point, Iowa and Morgan (Jason) Gonzalez of West Point, Iowa; grandparents: Vern Steffensmeier, Gene and Alvera Merschman; mother of Bryant: Courtney Hill. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Billy and June Plassmeyer; paternal grandmother: Phyllis Steffensmeier and step-mother: Jeanne Steffensmeier.

Adam was a 2002 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and a 2006 graduate of Iowa State University. He was working on his MBA at the University of Iowa. He was an IT auditing team leader at Wellmark and Meredith Publishing where he worked on certified information auditor systems. Adam enjoyed fishing, golfing and participating in fantasy league football. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory for his son Bryant's education.



