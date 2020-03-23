Actions to Assist Utility Customers Affected Financially by COVID-19 Closures

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic / Health Crisis, Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities recognizes the importance of supporting our customers that are adversely affected financially by business closures ordered by the State of Iowa, as well as, negative impacts to our customers and their families due to associated illness.

In our continuing efforts to provide this needed support, the following temporary business process / policy changes were approved by the Utility’s Board of Trustees on March 20th, 2020. The Temporary policy changes will be applied uniformly to all electric and water utility accounts and shall become effective on March 23rd, 2020 and extend thru the Winter Moratorium Period that is currently set to expire on May 13th, 2020. – (As prescribed by the State of Iowa / IUB).

Temporary Utility Policy / Process Changes:

Suspend penalties on past due amounts. Suspend 24-hour disconnection notices. Suspend account disconnections for non-payment. Extend flexible payment agreements to commercial customers. Work with the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities Organization and other governmental agencies to help identify customer support programs. Assist affected customers with energy saving and conservation actions to help reduce utility bills when possible.

The Utility encourages our customers to continue making payments on their bills whenever possible. Doing so, will help customers avoid building up large debt that they may struggle to repay in the future.