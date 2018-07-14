Accident Involves Three Vehicles

The Mt. Pleasant Police investigated an accident Friday at about 3:20 pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of Cherry and East Washington Street. It was determined that a car driven by Deandre Severado was west bound on Washington when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Cherry. The vehicle was struck in the front passenger side by an suv driven by Kaela Reynolds. Both vehicle slid south on Cherry and struck a parked postal service truck. Minor injuries were reported at the scene. Severado was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.