Accident Involves Deer

On July 10th, 2019, at approximately 9:00PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a motor vehicle accident. This accident occurred on Franklin Avenue, near the intersection of 330th Street.

After responding units arrived on scene it was determined to be a single vehicle/ deer accident, with no injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Kirby Booton, 56, of Mount Pleasant struck a deer while traveling on the roadway.

All occupants in the vehicle were uninjured and were able to be released from the scene. As a result of this accident and investigation no charges were filed and a state accident report was completed.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Salem First Responders and the Henry County Ambulance.