Accident Investigation

On July 20th, 2018, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car in the ditch in the 2500-grid of Lexington Avenue. Upon investigation it was determined that Alivia Weems, 22 of Wapello, had been Operating While Under the Influence and lost control of her vehicle. Alivia was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense, a serious misdemeanor and Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle, a simple misdemeanor. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Health Center Ambulance.