Accident Details

The Iowa State Patrol has released the details of a car/semi accident that occurred Wednesday at 9 am north of Mount Pleasant. A vehicle driven by Eberhard Loescher of Winfield was in the median crossover for Iowa Avenue turning north on Hwy 218. The semi, driven by Steve Babinat of Laporte City, was northbound in the right lane of Hwy 218. Loescher failed to yield and pulled into the right lane of 218. Babinat braked and swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid hitting the Loescher car. The driver side front corner of the semi struck the entire passenger side of the car. The car came to rest on the east shoulder of the roadway. The semi ended up in the ditch. Only minor injuries were reported.