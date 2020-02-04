Accident Details

The Iowa State Patrol has released some details regarding that January 31 crash on Racine Avenue. Joining the Patrol at the scene was New London Police, Fire & Rescue, Mt. Union Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies and ambulance. A 16 year old driver was driving north on Racine and attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver lost control and over-corrected sending the vehicle into the ditch were it rolled several time before coming to rest on its’ top. The driver was taken by ambulance to Great River Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. There was also charges of failure to maintain control.