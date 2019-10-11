Accident Details

At approximately 4:06PM on October 9 a two-vehicle crash was reported in the 2100 grid of Highway 34, east of Mt. Pleasant. It was found that Lillian Pereira, of New London, failed to realize the pickup in front of her had slowed due to another vehicle crash in the same area. Pereira ran into the back of the truck driven by Jeremie Hinkle of Mt. Union. Damage was estimated at $800 to the back of Hinkle’s truck and $3000 to the front of Pereia’s car. No injuries were reported. The New London Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office as the scene.