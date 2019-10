Accident Details

Mt. Pleasant Police investigated a two vehicle accident October 9 at 6:28 am in the 500 block of East Mapleleaf Drive. Debra Canby of Mt. Pleasant was westbound on Mapleleaf and crossed the center line. Her vehicle struck a pickup driven by Everette Craig, also of Mt. Pleasant. Craig was taken by ambulance to HCHC for treatment of apparent minor injuries. Canby was treated at the scene. She was also cited for crossing the center line.