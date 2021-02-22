Access Energy Cooperative Thank You

Due in part to member efforts to conserve electricity, the Access Energy Cooperative power supply system was able to navigate through several record-setting days without the need for controlled service interruptions (or rolling blackouts).

The request to conserve energy by the Access Energy Cooperative power suppliers Associated Electric Cooperative and Northeast Power, has been lifted.

Access Energy Cooperative thanks each and every member for their patience and understanding, and the measures taken to help conserve energy!

While we hope these or similar circumstances are not repeated, we are grateful our co-op members are willing to work with us for the best possible outcome during challenging times. Your efforts made a difference!

Although we are no longer urging electric conservation for system reliability, you may want to voluntarily continue conservation and energy efficiency measures to help reduce the extreme weather impacts on your upcoming electric bills.