Access Energy Cooperative Sends Two Students to D.C.

Access Energy Cooperative sent two students who joined thirty-five high school students representing Iowa’s locally owned electric cooperatives traveling to Washington, D.C., from June 8-14. They joined more than 1,800 other students from across the nation for the 2018 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. Iowa’s electric cooperatives were the first ones to send students to Washington, D.C., back in 1958; this year marks the 60th anniversary of the journey.

Maddie Williamson of Mt. Pleasant, and Evelyn Winer of Fairfield were sponsored by Access Energy Cooperative on the 2018 Youth Tour.

“The Youth Tour is the highlight of the summer for many students, and we’re proud to send 37 of Iowa’s best and brightest to our nation’s capital this year to participate,” said Chuck Soderberg, Executive Vice President of the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives. “These students gained a first-hand understanding of the legislative process and made connections with other student leaders from across the country that will last a lifetime. We look forward to continuing the Youth Tour tradition for years to come.”

Maddie is the daughter of Steve and Courtney Williamson and will be a senior at Mount Pleasant Community High School. She participates in varsity basketball and track, and has been involved in the Iowa Amateur Athletic Union basketball program for many years.

Evelyn will be a junior at Maharishi School in Fairfield and is the daughter of Carol Chesnutt and Paul Winer. She has been active in speech, student council, piano lessons, voice lessons, screenwriting and play production. She is also an active participant in the Interact Rotary Club and a local Crossfit group.

Students on the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour participated in leadership training, engaged in one-on-one conversations with elected officials, jumpstarted their national peer network, learned about electric cooperatives, and toured the monuments and museums of Washington, D.C.