Access Energy Cooperative Scholarships awarded

For Immediate Release

2019

Contact: Kim Davis

Access Energy Cooperative

319-385-1577

Six area high school graduates were recently named recipients of $1500 scholarships from Access Energy Cooperative. Receiving the awards were Julia Fritz of Brighton, Quinn Ledger of Ottumwa, Lucas Lee and Annika Liechty of Mt. Pleasant, Kristen Rohdy of New London and Olivia Williams of Denmark.

Julia Fritz, daughter of Joseph and Lori Fritz, plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Communications and Marketing.

Quinn Ledger, son of Jeff Ledger and Lori Drummond, plans to attend Indian Hills Community College to pursue a career in Electrical Engineering Technology.

Lucas Lee, son of Benny and Meredith Lee, has been accepted at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University but has not yet decided whether he will pursue a career in law or medicine.

Annika Liechty, daughter of Jason and Mary Liechty, plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in Business Management.

Kristen Rohdy, daughter of Jeremy and Karla Rohdy, will be attending Kirkwood Community College to study Business.

Olivia Williams, daughter of Angie Williams and Jamie Williams, plans to attend Southeastern Community College and the University of Iowa to become a Physician’s Assistant.

Access Energy Cooperative awards six $1500 scholarships each year, two in each of its three districts. The parents or guardians of the applicant must be members of Access Energy Cooperative. Winners are chosen based on their academics, achievements, community involvement, and a submitted essay.

Access Energy Cooperative is as rural distribution electric cooperative, providing power to homes, farms, business and industry in 10 southeast Iowa counties.