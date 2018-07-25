Access Energy Cooperative Scholarships awarded

Access Energy Cooperative recently awarded seven area high school graduates with a $1500 scholarship. Receiving the awards were Canyon Decker of Brighton, Brooke Stout of Washington, Jacob Lowe and Jordan Magnani of Mount Pleasant, Samuel Loyd and Devon Lybarger of New London, and Rylee Reid of Burlington.

Canyon Decker, son of Marcy Boddard, plans to attend Indian Hills to pursue a career in Machine Technology.

Brooke Stout, daughter of Tim and Julie Stout, will be attending the University of Iowa to major in Accounting and Finance.

Jacob Lowe, son of Scott and Amy Lowe, plans to attend the University of Iowa to pursue a career in Dentistry.

Jordan Magnani, son of Alan and Diane Magnani, will be attending Cornell College studying Business.

Samuel Loyd, son of Damon and Jen Loyd, plans to attend Grand View College to major in Business in Sports Management and Marketing.

Devon Lybarger, son of Tony and Valerie Adams, plans to attend the University of Iowa to study Pre-Med.

Rylee Reid, daughter of James and Amanda Reid, will be attending Southeastern Community College to pursue a career in Criminal Justice.

Access Energy Cooperative awards six $1500 scholarships each year, two in each of its three districts. The parents or guardians of the applicant must be members of Access Energy Cooperative. Winners are chosen based on their academics, achievements, community involvement, and a submitted essay.