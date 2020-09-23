Access Energy Cooperative Recognized with Economic Development Impact Award

Access Energy Cooperative’s commitment goes far beyond ensuring safe, reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible energy. They actively create strategic partnerships and provide technical and financial assistance to support business growth and community vitality. Annually, the Iowa Area Development Group (IADG) presents Impact Awards to utility partners who have been involved in significant economic development initiatives. During the September Access Energy Cooperative Board Meeting, the Cooperative was recognized for its economic development accomplishments and commitment to the communities it serves.

Access Energy Cooperative was presented with an IADG Impact Award for community development. Recent examples of project support include securing funds through the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant program to support upgrades to the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant. These funds assisted with the purchase of a new ambulance and the installation of new X-ray equipment to be used extensively by the Emergency Department. The loan will be paid back into Access Energy’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) and will be available to support future projects, such as Hinterland Dairy. Access Energy supported the construction of Hinterland’s new cheese processing and retail business near Donnellson with a loan from their RLF.

“We commend Access Energy Cooperative for being an active supporter of business and community development in the territory they serve,” said IADG President, Rand Fisher. “They provide essential financial and technical assistance that many times is a critical component in successfully securing projects that create jobs and support community vitality.”

About Access Energy Cooperative and IADG

Access Energy Cooperative is a distribution electric cooperative, owned and operated by the 8000 members they serve in 10 counties in southeast Iowa. The Iowa Area Development Group is the marketing and business development office for Iowa’s member-owned rural electric cooperatives like Access Energy Cooeprative, select municipal electric utilities, and independent telecommunication companies. IADG has assisted with over 2,100 successful business expansions and start-up projects. This growth represents capital investment of more than $12 billion and 53,000 jobs for Iowa. The Iowa Area Development Group was established in 1985 to promote and strengthen rural Iowa development opportunities. Stay connected with IADG news at www.facebook.com/IADG.IA and www.twitter.com/IADGIOWA.