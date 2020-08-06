Access Energy Cooperative Annual Meeting Results

Members of Access Energy Cooperative celebrated ”Power On!” as the theme of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Members on August 4th in an unusual format.

In light of the COVID-19 and uncertainty surrounding the ability of large groups to gather, and for the health and safety of the members and employees, the Access Energy Cooperative 2020 Annual Meeting of Members was held as a virtual live broadcast on the Access Energy Cooperative Facebook page on August 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

The only business conducted was the election of directors. Facebook Live was used to share the election results with members. The video has been saved to our page for members that are interested in watching the meeting.

Election Results and Bill Credit

David Hollingsworth was re-elected to represent District 1, Jerry Barker was re-elected to serve District 2, and Michael Holtkamp was elected to replace retiring director Marvin Holtkamp and represent District 3.

The election was held by mailed-in and online balloting. Each member who submitted a vote, either online or by mail, will receive a $10 bill credit. Members should see the bill credit either on their August or September bill, depending on when their billing cycle falls.

The following board members were installed as officers for the board of directors: Marvin Newton – President; Marvin Larson – Vice President; David Hollingsworth – Treasurer; and Bob Chesnut – Secretary.

Access Energy Cooperative is an electric distribution cooperative, owned by the members who use the services, located in and serving over 9000 meters in 10 counties in southeast Iowa.