Abby Denning

Abigail Marie “Abby” Denning, 13, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away at 10:11 a.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Born April 15, 2005 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Jeffrey Michael and Tricia Ann (Scharpman) Denning.

Survivors include her parents: Jeff and Tricia Denning of Houghton; one sister: Katie; two brothers: Caleb and James; grandparents: Jim and Glorine Scharpman of West Point and Mike and Sally Denning of Houghton and great grandparents: Jim and Eileen Denning of Houghton. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents: Jim and Mildred Scharpman, Joe and Rita Mehmert and Alfred and Lucille Kruse.

Abby was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she enjoyed being an altar server. Abby was a member of the Busy Workers 4-H Club and recently completed the 7th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic Schools where she was active in the student council, band, chess club, basketball and volleyball. She enjoyed babysitting, playing with her siblings, boating, swimming, bike riding and taking walks with her family. Most of all, Abby loved to take care of people, especially babies and little children including Jonah, Brady and Claire. She loved her dogs and enjoyed walking and playing with them. Abby was a ray of sunshine, beautiful, sweet, loving, very creative and caring. She was always helpful with cleaning or organizing whether at home or babysitting. Abby was an all around genuine kid!

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that evening. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Houghton, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Catholic Schools Capital Campaign.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.