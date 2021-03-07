A Pair of Top Awards for MP Show Choirs

A Pair of Top Awards for MP Show ChoirsWritten by Theresa Rose on March 7, 2021
The Mount Pleasant Middle School show choir Chain Reaction and the high school show choir InMotion both received top Division 1 ratings Saturday at the Stars in the Spotlight Show Choir Invitational at Fort Madison High School.
In the middle school division, Chain Reaction received a caption award for Most Effective Opener while among the high school groups InMotion won a caption award for Best Ballad.
Central Lee also participated in this event, with both the middle school ensemble Adrenaline and the high school show choir CENTRifugAL Force earning a Division 2 rating. Adrenaline received a caption award for Best Closer and CENTRifugAL Force for Most Entertaining Alto and Soprano Section.
Seventeen groups from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa participated in this 32nd annual event.