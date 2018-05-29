A. Marguerite “Pinky” Gohn

A Marguerite “Pinky” Gohn, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, May 28, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service for Mrs. Gohn will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 1st at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The Reverend Deborah J. Stowers, Senior Pastor, First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Friday morning.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in Marguerite’s name.