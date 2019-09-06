A Little More Work on Mount Pleasant’s North Main Street

Mike Nelson Concrete Paving Company will be back on N. Main St. again Monday Sept. 9th working on pouring all the gray on sidewalks at Madison St. & N. Main St. They will then follow up with the colored concrete as soon as the Intakes are finished. Nelson’s will also be getting started setting up to pave on S. Jefferson St. Clay St. to Washington St. The pavement will be poured in two pours and then the sidewalks will be finished up. Weather permitting should take about 8 work days to complete the Central Business District.