9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

9-11 Remembrance CeremonyWritten by Theresa Rose on August 26, 2019
A remembrance ceremony is being held on Wednesday, September 11th, at the Burlington
Fire Department’s Central Fire Station, 418 Valley Street. The ceremony will feature the
posting of the colors by the Burlington Police and Fire Department’s Honor Guard,
ringing of the station and town church bells, a moment of silence, keynote address, and
closing prayer by a Burlington Police Department Chaplain.
The keynote address will be given by 1st Sergeant Jesse Howard of the Iowa Army
National Guard.
Area fire departments, law enforcement, first responders and EMS personnel will be in
attendance. The memorial will begin at 7:40 AM with the posting of the colors. Church
bells in the downtown area are invited to join in and ring for two minutes beginning at
7:46 AM. On September 11th, 2001, at 7:46 AM CST, the first of four hijacked planes
crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
The event will last approximately 20 minutes. The Burlington Fire Department Auxiliary
to Local 301 will be providing snacks and drinks (free-will donations accepted).
Matt Trexel
Fire Chief