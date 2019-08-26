9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

A remembrance ceremony is being held on Wednesday, September 11th, at the Burlington

Fire Department’s Central Fire Station, 418 Valley Street. The ceremony will feature the

posting of the colors by the Burlington Police and Fire Department’s Honor Guard,

ringing of the station and town church bells, a moment of silence, keynote address, and

closing prayer by a Burlington Police Department Chaplain.

The keynote address will be given by 1st Sergeant Jesse Howard of the Iowa Army

National Guard.

Area fire departments, law enforcement, first responders and EMS personnel will be in

attendance. The memorial will begin at 7:40 AM with the posting of the colors. Church

bells in the downtown area are invited to join in and ring for two minutes beginning at

7:46 AM. On September 11th, 2001, at 7:46 AM CST, the first of four hijacked planes

crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The event will last approximately 20 minutes. The Burlington Fire Department Auxiliary

to Local 301 will be providing snacks and drinks (free-will donations accepted).

Matt Trexel

Fire Chief