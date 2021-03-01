Irvin Henry Roth

Irvin Henry Roth, 100, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

He was born on February 22, 1921, in rural Lee County, Iowa near Farmington the son of Henry and Cora (Christy) Roth. On July 4, 1943, he married Edith Louise Martin in Kahoka, Missouri at the pastor’s home. They were married for seventy-seven years.

Survivors include his wife: Edith; daughter: Cheryl DeMoss of Farmington; son-in-law: Alfred Fraise of Farmington; four grandchildren: Aaron DeMoss, Tammy DeMoss, Heath (Jacki) Fraise and Brett Fraise; two great grandchildren: Sydney DeMoss and Tanner DeMoss; three step-great grandchildren: Sam Weber, Josie Johnson and Lucas Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother: Verna (Breitenstein) Roth; one daughter: Linda Fraise; one grandson in infancy; one brother: Melvin Roth; two sisters: Vernell Anders and Margie Wells.

Irvin was a 1939 graduate of Farmington High School. He was a member of the former United Church of Christ in Primrose. Irvin was a farmer, farming the farm that had been in his family for over 100 years. He enjoyed playing cards, reading, working in his garden, mowing grass and farming.

Friends may call from 12;00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at Greenglade Cemetery with Reverend Gordon Hawkins officiating. After his funeral, the service will be posted on his obituary page under his “Tribute Wall” at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for Farmington EMT’s or Greenglade Cemetery.

