Troy Donald Nelson

Troy Donald Nelson, 45, of Yarmouth, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

He was born February 24, 1975 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Steven Bennard and Trudy Irene Miller Nelson.

Besides his mother and siblings, he is survived by two daughters, Bailey and Riley.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no formal services.