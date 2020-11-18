Wayland City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on November 18, 2020
Wayland City Council Meeting, November 18, 7:30 pm, Wayland City Hall
- Roll Call
- Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
- Minutes of November 4, 2020
- Bills for Payment
- WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Reports
- Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
- Unfinished Business
- City Hall Protocol for Covid-19 Virus Pandemic/Comm Events
- WACO Stop Sign/Crossing on Hwy 78
- New Business
- Update Council Committee Appointments
- Review of Annual Financial Report FYE6/30/20 (publication/filing w/State Auditor)
- Review/Approve FY 2019/2020 Annual Urban Renewal Report
- Discussion – Solid Waste & Recycling Contract
- Discussion Regarding Personnel Succession Plan
- Building Permits – none
- Adjournment