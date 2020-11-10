From the Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting

Despite the climbing covid numbers in Henry County, Mount Pleasant School Supt. John Henriksen remains confident the local district can continue in the face to face learning model.Henriksen told his board the percentage rate for the county is higher than acceptable but absenteeism among Mt. Pleasant students remains low.

In other business from the Mount Pleasant School Board meeting Monday night….Supt. Henriksen gave a report on the certified enrollment. Basically, the district is down 70 students who are the resident public school students attending in the district. He commented school enrollments are down state-wide. The impact of this is the amount of money received per student from the state.

The school board approved a proposal from Shive Hattery to create the design drawings for the work to be done on the Van Allen School building exterior for a total fee of $15,800.

Following the required public hearing the Mt. Pleasant School Board voted to continue participation in the instructional levy support program for another 5 years per Iowa Code. This provides additional funding for the instructional support program that can be used for any general fund purpose. The program is funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support tax levied annual on property in the district. This will not exceed 10% of the total regular program district cost.

Supt Henriksen reported on the articulation agreement with SCC and the U of Iowa for a 3 plus one nursing program. The program allows a student to start a nursing degree program while still in high school taking two years of credit courses thru SCC and one year at the U to finish.