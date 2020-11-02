Gene Hummell

Gene Ray Hummell, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died peacefully of respiratory failure due to COVID on October 31, 2020 at Henry County Health Center.

Gene was born with special needs on August 9, 1947, the first child of Melvin and Wiona (Head) Hummell. From the beginning, Gene overcame many physical and mental challenges. He learned to do many things his parents were told would never happen.

As a young adult, Gene lived with his grandparents where he enjoyed being surrounded by many loving extended family members. After his grandmother died, Gene resided at the County Home where he was happy and social. When the county home closed, he moved to Arbor Court.

Some of the activities that brought Gene the most joy were singing songs with a microphone and not knowing the words, pretending to use a phone, talking about his imaginary girlfriends, drinking Pepsi, driving his brother’s truck and family gatherings.

Those thankful for sharing in Gene’s life include sisters Sue LuQuire (Harold Hale) of High Springs, FL, Marcia (Mark) Boyt of Marion, IL and Gayle (John) Frieberg; brothers Dwaine (Lucy) Hummell of Mt. Pleasant, Randy (Elaine Schellenger) of Austin, TX and Mark (Deb Martin) of Mt. Pleasant, IA.; Aunt Velma Billingsly and Uncle Kenny (Karen) Hummell, all of Mt. Pleasant along with many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wayne and Alan Hummel and grandparents George and Muriel Hummell.

Gene’s family would like to thank all the special caregivers he has had over the years, especially his aunts, uncles and cousins who made up his world.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Gene to send a local child to Camp Courageous. Checks may be made out to MPCSD Camp Courageous and sent to Dwaine Hummell, 1562 185th St., Mt. Pleasant, 52641.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.