Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda
October 20, 2020
Wayland City Council meeting
Wednesday, October 21, 7:30 pm
Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Public Hearing – Building Permit Application – Stauffer
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of October 7, 2020
b. Bills for Payment
4. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a. Update on Main Street Greet & Treat October 30, 2020
6. New Business
a. Appoint Aaron Barnhart as Mayor Pro-tem
b. Consider Building Permit Application – Stauffer
7. Building Permits – Approved
Ron Scarff – 8’Lx12’Wx12’H wood frame garden/storage shed at 110 W Cummings St.
Melinda Ullery – Replace 8 windows at 301 S Brooks St.
8. Adjournment
MAYOR: Chet Fort
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, vacancy,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
