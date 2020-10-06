Board Established to Push Forward with Daycare Facility for Mount Pleasant

At a press conference in Central Park Tuesday afternoon the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance announced the established of a new 501c3 non-profit organization called the Mount Pleasant Community Childcare Board. This organization is charged with addressing our childcare needs in Mount Pleasant. Over the coming year, this board will:

Establish the non-profit organization.

Under the assistance of the ISU Extension and Outready Community Development staff, complete a strategic planning process for our center.

Secure an existing location that can begin taking little ones as soon as the Spring of 2021.

Hire an experienced and knowledgeable Director and Staff for the new center.

Address the need and find a solution for our after school care.

Address the long-term facilities needed to serve the kids of our community.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Community Childcare Board of Directors are:

President – Sarah Donnolly, Walmart Distribution Center

Vice President – Kelsey Maynard, Iowa Wesleyan University

Secretary – Kadie Johannson, KILJ AM & FM Radio

Treasurer – Mary Koontz, 5 Star Community Credit Union

Kevin Dameron, Steffes Group Inc.

Jordie Dingman, The Rec Center

Dawn Dunnegan, ISU Extension and Outreach

Lynn Humphreys, Henry County Health Center

Don LeBlanc, Retired Principal

Jennifer Lehman, Citizen and Parent

Jennifer Moutrie, Moutrie Trucking LLC

Chamber Executive VP Kristi Perry also recognized Tasha Beghtol with Early Childhood Iowa and Jodi Norton from Childcare Resource and Referral for the guidance through this process.

Perry said the board is working on funding and recognized several companies that have already stepped forward to offer their support of this project. They are:

5 Star Community Credit Union

Hearth and Home Technologies

Iowa Wesleyan University

Jabil

Lomont Molding, LLC

Two Rivers Bank & Trust

Walmart Super Center and Distribution Center

While a brand new facility would be the ideal, the board is focused on finding a building and are pleased to announce that they are actively negotiating on a location this week. Funds will go toward finding a building and hiring a Director and staff so that the facility can get up and running sooner. Any individual or business interested in helping with the funding should contact the Mount Pleasant Chamber office.