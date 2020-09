Waco School Board Meeting Agenda

WACO Community School DistrictRegular Board of Education Meeting

Tentative Agenda

Board Room WACO Junior/Senior High Wayland, Iowa

Monday, September 21 , 20204:30 pm

I.Call to Order—Roll Call

II.Recognition of Visitors & Communications

III.Approval of Agenda (with any necessary amendments or deletions)

IV.Review WACO Mission Statement—The mission of the WACO Community SchoolDistrict is to develop responsible, productive citizens who view learning as a life-longprocess. WACO’s educational environment encourages continuous improvement,problem-solving, measurable outcomes, and community involvement.

V.Consent Agenda

a.Approval of Minutes

b.Financial Reports

c.Bills for Payment

d.Open Enrollment-Emory Davis (4) Mt Pleasant to WACO, Adelle Davis (3) MtPleasant to WACO, Precious Rubalcada (8) Highland to WACO, Clayton Lloyd (K)Fairfield to WACO, Leigha Heisdorffer (11) WACO To Washington, TrentonHeisdorffer (10) WACO to Washington, Kai Palmer (K) WACO to Washington,

e.Personnel- Hire: Todd Schendel, Elem Music, Doug Ward, Elem Classroom, AnneGiesel P/T Home School Teacher, Greg Schmida from P/T to F/T.

VI. Public Forum

VII.Old Business.

VIII.New Businessa.Review Board Policy Series 403, 404, 405b.Review Board Policy Covid-19 updatesc.Update Board Policy 203d.Update Board Policy 507.1

IX.Administrative Reportsa.Superintendentb.Principals1.Elementary2.High School

X.Adjourn