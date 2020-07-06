Man Drowns in 4th of July Accident

A Lee County man was reported missing Saturday at about 5:45 pm after he was last seen on the Mississippi River. Devyn Broeker’s body was was recovered by emergency divers in the area of Sandusky Saturday evening. Broeker was last seen by witnesses as he was riding on a pull-behind flotation device near the Sandusky sand bar near the 3400 block of River Road. The cause of death is pending results of an autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time. Broeker has family in Mount Pleasant including his father Todd Broeker.