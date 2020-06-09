Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications –

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers – Including Transfer Resolution for June;

Old Business – Public hearing on proposed plans & specs for South Jefferson Trail Phase VI.

Resolution approving plans & specs. on proposed South Jefferson Street Trail Phase

Phase VI.

Set date for public hearing on proposed Amendment No. 2 of FYE20 budget.

Resolution accepting SSES Sewer Rehab. Project Area 2 South.

Resolution accepting SSES Sewer Rehab. Project Area 3.

* f) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Midwest Old Threshers Camper

Store at 405 E. Threshers Road.

* g) Application for Amplified South Systems Permit for Midwest Old Threshers at 405

East Threshers Road.

* h) Application for Amplified Sound System Permit for Hayward Shelter, East Lake

Park.

* i) Approval of 2020 Retail Cigarette Permits.

New Business – a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance increasing solid waste recycling fee.

b) 1st reading of proposed ordinance rescinding proposed sewer rate increases.

c) 1st reading of proposed ordinance changing yield sign to Stop Sign at Van Buren

and Warren Street.

d) Approve agreement with SEIRPC to administer $4,000,000 SRF Loan (NE Lagoon).

Public Forum.