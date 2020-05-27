Mount Pleasant Youth Sports Registration Deadline Set for June 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Mount Pleasant youth baseball will be played this summer and the registration is set for June 2nd. You can register online at www.mpreccenter.com/baseball or at The REC Center.

Girls are encouraged to sign up as well.

Mount Pleasant Rec Center executive director Ryan Duffie issued this statement in accordance with youth sports getting underway this summer in Mount Pleasant:

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches, family members and other supporters remains our No. 1 priority. We understand that the decision to return-to-play is a personal one, and we encourage families to make whatever decision is best for them at this time. If you have registered and do not want to play, please call 385.2960 ASAP and we will give you a full refund. We have established “return to play guidelines and restrictions” and it is critical that our teams, managers, coaches, directors and fans strictly adhere to them.”