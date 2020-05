Ronnie “Ron” W. Hart

Ronnie “Ron” W. Hart, 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Eolia, Missouri.

According to his wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of Ronnie’s Life will be held at a later date.

