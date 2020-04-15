Sports, Wednesday, April 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Adds 3-Star Corner:

Iowa picked up their ninth commitment in the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Three-star cornerback Jordan Oladokun of Tampa, Florida announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes over Instagram.

He chose Iowa over other finalists Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Oladokun is the 61st ranked cornerback in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oladokun joins a class so far that is ranked #3 in the Big Ten and #9 overall in the country.

The class is headed up by Cedar Rapids Kennedy guard Connor Colby and Minneapolis’ prep athlete Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie.

Iowa’s 2020 class ranked 35th overall in the country and 8th in the Big Ten.

Former Iowa State Forward Finds New Home:

Former Iowa State guard Terrence Lewis has committed to South Alabama per reports.

The 6-foot-6 transfer averaged 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 23 games this past year for Steve Prohm’s bunch.

Lewis played in 71 games in three seasons and averaged just 4.5 points and 11.4 minutes per game for his career.

He was a 4-star recruit out of the Milwaukee prep ranks in the 2017 signing class where he picked Iowa State over other high major programs such as Georgia Tech, Auburn, Illinois and Minnesota.

Cyclones Fennelly: “Look Back at Our Success in [20]”:

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly says his team is focusing on what it accomplished and not what was lost with the cancelation of the post season.

The Cyclones were 18-11 and finished the regular season on a three game winning streak.

“As a coach, as a parent, if you do the right thing and work hard you’ll be rewarded. Unfortunately our team, you know, playing in the Big 12 Tournament, playing in the NCAA Tournament – our reward – did not happen” Fennelly explained.

Iowa State’s final game was a stunning upset of Kim Mulkey’s second ranked and defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears.

“We’ve always been a group that controls what we control we celebrate the way the season and the win over Baylor. We’re disappointed but it’s understandable the way the world is, we are going to celebrate what we accomplished and not worry about what didn’t happen.”

The Cyclones will return All-League and All-Region selection Ashley Joens of Iowa City to next year’s cast of characters.

PGA Expected to Announce Plans to Resume Tour by June:

In an unprecedented report, PGA officials are expected to make the first big splash in the post-COVID-19 sports landscape by resuming the tour season by June 11 for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Fans are not expected to be allowed at the first tournament back.

Last week the Tour sent players a memo that was hopeful for a return on May 21st but has now pushed the schedule back to the second week of June.

The truncated schedule will also see majors such as the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Masters all played in the fall of this year.