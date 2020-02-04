Office statement from Secretary Pate regarding Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate released the following statement today regarding the Iowa Caucuses:

“The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and county auditors have no official role in the Iowa Caucuses. They are run by the political parties. Although the caucuses are the kickoff of the presidential nominating process, they are not elections. Iowans do a terrific job of vetting the candidates and I congratulate the tens of thousands of citizens who turned out on caucus night and made their voices heard.

The accuracy of the Iowa Democratic Party’s vote totals is much more important than the timeliness of releasing the results. I am glad to hear they have a paper trail for their votes, just as we use paper ballots in all official elections in the State of Iowa. I support IDP while they take their time and conduct checks and balances to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the votes.”