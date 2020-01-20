Sports, Monday, January 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

A pair of winning streaks will be on the line tonight when the Mount Pleasant Panther varsity boys’ basketball team meets up with New London.

The Panthers, surging to the wins in their last five games, are now 7-5 on the year.

Senior Jaxon Hoyle has been one of the main reasons for Mount Pleasant’s success over the last five games, averaging 13.4 points per game over the winning streak.

Junior Brevin Wilson is the team’s leader on the season scoring at an 11.5 points per game clip, while Clayton Lowery sits at 11.1 points per game.

They’ll need all hands on deck to defend the high powered Tigers, who are led by freshman phenom point guard Blaise Porter.

Porter’s comfort with the varsity game has been evident during his clubs four game win streak, as he’s upped his season average to 13.6 points per game.

Senior forward Grant Swanson leads the Tigers with 17.1 per night and he will need another strong outing this evening.

You’ll be able to listen to Mount Pleasant-New London as KILJ’s Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., they’ll take the air at 7:15.

Other area contests tonight include:

Mount Pleasant girls’ vs. Danville

Fairfield girls’ vs. Martensdale-St. Mary’s

Fairfield boys’ vs. Danville

Washington boys’ vs. Keokuk

Washington girls’ vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Van Buren vs. WACO (doubleheader)

Winfield-Mount Union boys’ vs. Wapello

Staying in prep basketball, Van Buren’s Taryn Scheuermann has been named to Iowa’s finalist grouping to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

The Northern Iowa commit is one of five girls from Iowa vying for a spot in the prestigious all-star game.

The final selection will be on January 23rd with the game being played on April 1st in Houston, Texas.

Scheuermann is averaging a cool 20 points and 8 boards for the #7 Warriors, who have torn up competition in the Superconference.

The full list of finalists from Iowa includes:

Scheuermann – Van Buren

Caitlin Clark – West Des Moines Valley

Kayla Laube – Marion

Aubrey Joens – Iowa City High

Rose Nkuma – Iowa City High

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter but it was not enough as they fell Saturday afternoon to Fontbonne 73-64 in a SLIAC matchup.

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) was the dominant force for the Tigers on both ends of the floor today. Williamson put in 20 points, brought down 8 rebounds, added 3 steals, and 2 assists.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) was able to add 16 points and Harriet Fowler (SO/Melbourne, Australia) added 15 for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan will be on the road to Greenville, IL for another SLIAC matchup on today. The Tigers will begin play against the Greenville Panthers at 1:00 pm.

On the other hand, the Tigers men earned their second consecutive conference victory, throttling Fontbonne, 85-63.

Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) racked up 24 points, draining 6-9 3-pointers for the Tigers. Austin Banks (SR/Apopka, FL) led the Tigers with 7 assists and added 15 points. Alex Dentlinger (SO/New London, IA) and Kaleb Cresswell (SO/Fort Madison, IA) both tallied 14 points.

Jarryd Fernandes (JR/Sydney, Australia) was the leading Tiger on the boards, bringing down 10 rebounds. Fernandes also added 3 blocks.

Iowa Wesleyan will be on the road to face the Greenville Panthers in a rescheduled game this afternoon. They’ll tip things off following the women’s game.

On the senior circuit from Saturday:

Iowa State (8-9 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Texas Tech (12-5, 3-2) rolled to a 72-52 win over the Cyclones. Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points to lead Iowa State, which shot 3-of-22 from 3. Michael Jacobson had 10 points in the defeat.

And Sunday:

Drake (13-6 overall, 3-3 MVC): Drake lost a 66-49 decision to Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3) in Missouri Valley Conference action. Liam Robbins had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Anthony Murphy added 10 points.