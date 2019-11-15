Sports, Friday, November 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

The Holy Trinity volleyball team gave it their all, they battled, scrapped and ultimately it was not enough as the Crusaders were swept by Wapsie Valley in yesterday’s Class 1A state semifinal.

The Crusaders fell in set one 25-23, in set two 30-28 and then succumbed to the overwhelming Warrior offense in set three, 25-19.

Set two really felt like a tipping point both ways. Holy Trinity had several side-out’s late with a 1-point lead but could never rally to defeat the Warriors.

Melissa Freesmeier said that game was a momentum game, that if it went Holy Trinity’s way, maybe the outcome is different.

“We win that who knows, they’re a great team, but we weren’t going to lay down and die and just kept going after them, it’s been a great year, who knows what next year will bring.”

Junior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis led the offensive charge for the Crusaders, who despite the loss, advanced to their fourth straight state semifinal.

Pothitakis will lead a talented group of returners who will undoubtedly be the favorites in southeast Iowa next year.

“Maille and Avery [and the rest of the seniors] will be missed, they work hard, and they never quit being there for their teammates.”

The Crusaders had no answer for both Lydia Imbrogno and Kalvyn Rosengarten who led the Warrior offensive output.

Imbrogno finished with 19 kills, while Rosengarten had 14.

Kacie Beesecker had 36 assists in the victory.

Wapsie Valley advances to the Class 1A State Final where tonight they’ll lock horns with #1 Sidney — who defeated #5 North Tama, yesterday.

First serve will be 7:00 p.m. tonight at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Other state championship matchups today:

2A: #1 Western Christian vs. #2 Beckman Catholic

3A: #5 Mount Vernon vs. #2 Kuemper Catholic

4A: #1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. #7 Western Dubuque

5A: #1 Cedar Falls vs. #3 West Des Moines Valley

Prep Football:

The second day of the Iowa High School Football Playoff semifinals begin today, as teams will enjoy the warmth of the UNI Dome.

8-player and Class 3A played their semifinals yesterday.

Eight-Player

Audubon 39, St. Mary’s, Remsen 28

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 6

Class 3A

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Lewis Central 14

Solon 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

Games today include:

Class A:

Grundy Center vs. Saint Ansgar

Woodbury Central vs. West Hancock

Class 4A:

Bettendorf vs. Valley West Des Moines

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

For the first time, The IHSSN will livestream all 12 semifinal games and all 6 finals games at www.ihssn.com/live. The stream will be free of charge and can be seen on your computer, phone, or Internet-connected device.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team will close out their 2019 season tomorrow when they host University of Northwestern-Saint Paul at home.

The Tigers enter the final contest of the year 0-9, following their 21-0 road loss to Greenville last week.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

The Iowa Hawkeye football team will be at home Saturday taking on the #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Kick-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

Coverage on KILJ will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Hawkeye Kickoff Show.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones will lock horns with the Texas Longhorns in Ames tomorrow.

Kick-off is 2:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium.

Coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Cyclone Tailgate Show.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team is at home tonight looking to right the ship following a Monday upset at the hands of DePaul.

Tip-off tonight is 7:00 p.m.

Coverage on KILJ-FM will start at 6:00 p.m.

And, the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team is on the road tonight taking on another tough American Rivers Conference opponent in Wartburg.

Tip-off in Waverly will be 8:00 p.m.