Sports, Tuesday, November 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Holy Trinity Catholic coach Melissa Freesmeier is the 2019 volleyball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction. Freesmeier will be honored before the start of the Class 1A championship match on Friday, November 15.

The Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Freesmeier is in her 28th season of coaching volleyball and has taken 18 teams to the state tournament. In that span, she has won two state championships with four state runner-up finishes.

She won her first crown in 1996 at West Point Marquette High School and won the 2014 Class 1A state championship at Holy Trinity Catholic.

Freesmeier has won over 900 matches in her career.

She has been named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Coach of the Year twice and the NFHS Iowa Volleyball Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 school year.

She has been named Regional Coach of the Year eleven times and conference coach of the year 16 times.

Freesmeier also serves as the girls’ golf coach at Holy Trinity Catholic and teaches physical education, outdoor education and health at HTC Junior-Senior High.

Melissa has three daughters; Jessica, Jenna and Jordan and two grandchildren.

Today also marks the beginning of the State Volleyball tournament from the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Classes 4 and 5A will get their tournaments underway, while Class 3A, 2A, and 1A will begin their tournament on Wednesday night.

Holy Trinity will open their tournament run at 6:00 p.m. against Council Bluff St. Albert.

The winner will play Janesville or Wapsie Valley on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Prep Cross Country:

Mount Pleasant senior cross country runner Abby Ryon raced over the weekend at the Nike NXR Heartland Regional event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The race is comprised of the very best runners from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Ryon took 103rd out of 245 racers at the event, running 19:03.2.

Jamestown, North Dakota junior Meghan Ford won the regional running an insane 17:19.1.

Prep Basketball:

In huge statewide recruiting news yesterday, Oskaloosa senior forward Xavier Foster made his commitment to the Iowa State Cyclones yesterday.

The decision comes on the heels of narrowing his recruiting list to either Iowa or Iowa State. Foster told reporters he feels the Cyclones “gave him a better chance to succeed.”

The 7-foot center ranks No. 59 overall and as the No. 10 center in the country per several recruiting websites.

Foster helped lead Oskaloosa to State Championship last year, defeating Norwalk 48-44.

He averaged 14.4 points and nearly 12 boards per game for Osky, last year.

In middle school basketball, the Mount Pleasant 8th grade girls’ fell to Fort Madison 36-18.

They’re now 2-1 on the season.

The “B” Team also fell 25-16.

They are 0-3.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team will look to continue their hot start to the 2019 season when they take on the Spartans of University of Dubuque tonight.

The Spartans have taken each of the last two meetings between the clubs, most recently an 80-63 loss last year.

Dubuque opened their season with a 112-73 win over Finlandia last week.

Mitch Burger led the way for UD with 16 points.

The Tigers earned a huge win over NAIA Culver-Stockton, 67-64.

Alberto Torres poured in a 16-point 11-rebound double-double for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can hear it on KILJ-FM beginning at 6:45 p.m.