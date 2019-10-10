Bruce William Hopp

Bruce William Hopp, 68, of rural Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 25, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of William Wayne and Betty Ann (Schoch) Hopp. On October 25, 1969, he married Jill Sapp in Donnellson, Iowa, at the Donnellson United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife: Jill; two daughters: Jenny (Rolando) Damas of Coral Springs, Florida and Jamie (Ed) Moore of Independence, Kentucky; two sons: Jason (Candi) Hopp of Donnellson, Iowa and Jim (Stormy) Hopp of Donnellson, Iowa; six grandchildren: Anna Damas, Derek Damas, Tyler Hopp, Meghan Hopp, Alex Buckshire and Avery Hopp; one sister: Marsha (Walter) Eid of Fort Madison, Iowa; one brother: Doug (Melissa) Hopp of Donnellson, Iowa and one sister-in-law: Tammy Hopp of Donnellson Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson: Grady Hopp and one brother: John Hopp.

Bruce was a 1969 graduate of Central Lee High School. He attended Indian Hills College. He worked as a farmer and carpenter. Bruce was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson and was a member of the Repair Board of the church. He was a member of the Donnellson Senior Housing Board, Donnellson Evangelical Cemetery and Charleston Cemetery boards. Bruce was an avid Central Lee Supporter and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed farming and carpentry work, playing softball and attending his grandkids activities.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will meet with friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. that afternoon.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson with Reverend Bob Molsberry officiating.

Burial will be at the Charleston Cemetery.

Memorials have been established in his name for Lee County Hospice or St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.