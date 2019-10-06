New London Homecoming Royalty

Congratulations to the New London Homecoming King and Queen Shae Summerfield & Alexa Wenger! The candidates were introduced during Boom Night on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The king and queen were crowned before the varsity football game at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The homecoming court consists of, from left, front row: Allyson Farley, Kara Krieger, Layney Loyd, Addie Pry, Jaxon Allen, Nick Francis, Jordan Johnson and Scott Schwartz.