Mediapolis’ Three-Headed Monster Charges on to Homecoming Clash with L-M

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — “I’ll let them decide, they’ll probably come up with something none of us will actually understand.”

That’s what Mediapolis (3-0) head coach Brian Borrison said after being asked if he’s got a nickname for his talented stable of backs.

That stable we’re referring to: junior Josh Darbyshire, and seniors Klay Foster and Briar Johnson.

Why don’t we just settle on the three-headed monster?

After all, those three gashed Pekin for 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldog’s 27-21 win last Friday night.

And the cool thing?

Each of them bring a little something different to the Mediapolis ground and pound offense.

“Briar probably has the best vision of the bunch, he’s more of a scat-back.” Borrison explained.

“Klay is more of a downhill runner, he’s going to run hard.”

“And, Josh, well he’s kind of a mixture of the two, he’ll run through you and he’ll put a move on you. He’s probably our most talented receiver of those three.”

Borrison and his staff have found multiple ways to get their play-makers the ball and it’s not just one guy each week.

That unselfish attitude — from the coaching staff on down — has allowed the Bulldogs to climb into the top-10 in many polls and remain undefeated.

“We can’t run our offense without them being unselfish. They are always blocking for each other and that goes to them for buying in” Borrison said.

Borrison said that he wants his guys fresh as the season wears on; the Bulldogs have lofty postseason goals.

“Gone are the days of the workhorse running back. If we can find way to spread the wealth in the backfield we’ll keep our guys fresher we see a lot of advantages with that.”

Whatever buttons Borrison and his offensive staff have been pushing are clearly working.

The Bulldogs head into their homecoming Week Four matchup with Louisa-Muscatine undefeated and the three of those young men all have 200-plus rushing yards.

They’ve combined for 15 touchdowns between them, as well.

Kick-off Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at Mediapolis High School.