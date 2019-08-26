Charlene Denly

Charlene Denly, 83, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home.

Charlene was born on June 17, 1936, the daughter of Fred and Maxine (Story) Bregenzer in Farmington. On August 10, 1958 she married Robert D. Denly in Farmington.

Survivors include her husband: Robert; five children: Pat Stecker of of Farmington, Iowa, Janice (Gary) Hackett of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Robert E. Denly of Farmington, Iowa, Cindy (Mike) Benedict of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Fred (Deb) Denly of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren: Cory Koerselman, Katie Furnal, Cassie Novinger, Kylee Stecker, Amanda Ross, Brandi Simmons, Kenneth Denly, Cody Denly, David Denly, Chad Denly, Samantha Freeman, Alexandra Benedict, Maxwell Denly and Ashton Denly; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Michael Goosey; and her grandson: Brandon Ross.

Charlene was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and treating them to her homemade german chocolate cake.

Friends may call after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa. The family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Nancy St. Clair officiating. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.