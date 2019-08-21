Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, 8-21-19

7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of August 7, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Goal Strategic Planning and Goal Setting Report

5. New Business

a. Consider Quotes/Authorize Purchase of Underground Utility Locator

b. Authorize Mayor to Sign Hedging Agreement By And Between PEFA & City (Natural Gas Purchases)

c. Consider Water Meter for South Trailer Court (meter pit)

d. Ord. 4-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, By Amending Provisions Pertaining To Operating Budget Preparation” (1st reading)

e. Ord. 5-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, By Amending Provisions Pertaining To Conflict Of Interest” (1st reading)

f. Res. 2019-15 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”

g. Internet Technician (IT) Services Proposal

h. Lagoon Pilot Project – Side Trailer at Lagoon Cost/Use Proposal

6. Building Permits – Approved

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

August 21, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279