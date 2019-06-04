Sports, June 4th, 2019

SPORTS June 4th, 2019

Girls’ Soccer:

Despite falling in the semifinals of sub-state to Pella last week, Brennan Williams’ Mount Pleasant girls’ soccer team had a season to be very proud.

Yesterday, conference officials announced the SEC All-Conference lists.

The Panthers had four first team representatives:

Junior Sydney Doak

Senior Liz Litchfield

Sophomore Chloe Warner

Senior Mary West

Three more were recognized on the Honorable Mention list:

Ayden Ross

Emily Helton

Mellanie Vargas

Mount Pleasant also had several Academic All-Conference honorees:

Sadie Carrasco

Sydney Doak

Hannah Hess

Liz Litchfield

Ayden Ross

Apryl Simon

Paige Stater

Mary West

The conference player of the year was given to Josie Pumphery of Fort Madison.

The Panthers finished this year with an overall record of 13-5.

Staying in girls’ soccer, the West Burlington/Notre Dame-Danville girls’ soccer team is heading to the state tournament once again.

Yesterday they secured a 1-0 win over Marion to advance in the 2A field.

Izzy Hase had the lone goal for the Nikes last evening.

WB/ND-Danville, now 15-2, will play top-ranked ADM (17-1) to open up their tournament on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines.

The rest of the 2A field sees #4 Spencer taking on #5 Cedar Rapids Xavier, #2 Waverly-Shell Rock taking on #7 Lewis Central and #3 Dallas Center-Grimes squaring off with #6 Pella.

Boys’ Soccer:

Mt. Pleasant senior Nathan Rauenbuehler has been named the Southeast Conference boys’ soccer Player of the Year.

Rauenbuehler scored 21 goals and had 10 assists for the 13-6 Panthers this spring.

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ soccer team had several 1st team honorees:

Ethan Oilar

Nathan Rauenbuehler

Avery Scanridge

Jadyn Vongsavath

Honorable Mention honorees:

Noel Lopez

Cade Warner

And All-Academic honorees were:

Brayden Ackles

Avante Henley

Lucas Lee

Nathan Rauenbuehler

Logan White

The Panther boys’ finished with an overall record of 13-6.

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team will have to wait to take on New London.

Athletic Director Scott Lamm announced that the Panthers and Tigers game for Wednesday is cancelled.

JV at New London is also cancelled.

Lamm did note that the Panthers will play at Keokuk in a rain makeup this Friday in Keokuk.