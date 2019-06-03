Sports, June 3rd, 2019

Boys’ Track and Field:

A pair of Mount Pleasant senior boys took part in the Senior All-Star track meet in Iowa City on Saturday.

Seniors Sam Beatty and Chase Lamm competed on the South All-Star team and Beatty was able to secure a championship in the high jump.

Chariton senior Jackson Fisher placed second, while North Union’s Elliott Hagebock finished in third.

Chase Lamm competed on the South All-Star Shuttle Hurdle Relay team that placed 3rd, joining him on that team were Trenton Beck, Lincoln Kleese and Jordan Buma.

Lamm also competed on two more relay teams Saturday. He ran on the South All-Star 4×200 team, which consisted of him and Jon Shaner, JJ Gass and Winfield-Mt. Union’s Brandon Snowden. The quartet teamed up to run 1:30.62

He also ran in the 4x100m relay, as well. That was the team of Trey Albert, Lamm, Mason Fairchild and Hunter Havemen.

They ran 44.38.

Congrats to two outstanding Mount Pleasant student-athletes and Winfield’s Brandon Snowden on a great senior season.

Full results can be found online here.

Girls’ Track and Field:

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ track team held their banquet and end of season awards ceremony over the weekend.

Co-Newcomer of the Year was given to Jadan Brumbaugh and Kenna Lamm.

Abby Ryon was recognized as the school record holder in the 3000m run with a time of 10:33.03.

Senior Lyndi Vantiger was honored as the Most Improved. 3A State Shot Put champion Lexi was named top performer.

Maggie Jennings was announced as the Panther Award winner and Maggie Cristoforo was the Leading Scorer of the season, ranking up a whopping 210 points.

Girls’ Golf:

Mount Pleasant girls’ golf wrapped up their season with awards over the weekend, here’s how things finished up for them:

#14 3A

32-15 (Beat #6 Washington and #10 Centerville)

Won MP Invite

Anni Liechty 2nd Team 3A All State

7 of the 8 were All Academic!

Team MVP: Anni Liechty

Panther Award: Michal Wohlleber

Most Improved Melody Miller

“Karla Lance” Character Award: Elli Liechty

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team fell twice on Saturday to Muscatine High School.

Here’s a look at their weekend:

Game 1

Muscatine 7

Mt. Pleasant 2

Pitching

Trace White 5 2/3IP. 3runs on 4hits and 2K

Jaxon Hoyle 2/3IP, 2runs on 1hit, 3BB and 1K

Corbin Broeker 2/3IP, 2runs on 3hits, 1BB and 1K

Hitting

Bryce Anderson 2-3 with a double and 2 RBIs

Nik Coble 2-4

Clayton Lowery, Brennan Bender, and Dalton Gardner had a single each

Game 2

Muscatine 7

Mt. Pleasant 1

Pitching

Jaxon Hoyle 4IP, 2runs on 4hits, 3BB and 3KS

Clayton Lowery 5runs on 3hits and 3BB

Will Edeker 0runs, 2ks

Hitting

Bryce Anderson single and a RBI

Dalton Gardner had a double

Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle had singles

They’ll be at Oskaloosa on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.