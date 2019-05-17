Water Shutoff Update

The Mt. Pleasant Utilities will have a water shut-off to abandon the old water mains in the downtown area today, Friday, May 17. Due to the rain, crews are getting a late start but still plan on the shut-off. The following areas are included in the water shut-off:

Monroe St. from Jackson St. to Adams St. (THE 100

BLOCK OF W. MONROE ST., ON THE SQUARE, WILL

HAVE WATER).

N. Adams St. from the Train Depot to Monroe St.

The intersection of Main and Monroe will also be closed during this time.

The Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Please call the Mt. Pleasant Utilities at 319-385-2121 for questions,