Sports December 3rd, 2018

Mt Pleasant played a varsity basketball double header at Fairfield on Friday night. In the first game was the girls teams and the Panthers kept pace with the Trojans throughout most of the game but faded down the stretch. Fairfield won 51-47. Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 14 points and Lydia Stewart added in 10. Panthers drop to 0-4 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday at West Burlington.

In the varsity boys game the Panthers had their hands full with the Trojans as Fairfield won 56-34. At halftime the Trojans were leading 29-21 but the combo of Austin Simpson and Tristian Waugh inside proved to be too much for Mt Pleasant. Panthers were led by Sam Beatty who scored 13 points.

In the JV games Mt Pleasant won the boys matchup 50-39. Clayton Lowery had 11 points 3 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the team. Fairfield won the JV girls game 55-29. Avery Sutter had 8 points with 4 blocks to lead the Panthers.

In the freshman games on Friday the boys team lead at halftime 17-14 and won 48-35. Sam Jerrell had 24 points and Dewon Trent 14 points. In the freshman girls game the Panthers lost 57-23. Nicole Hill had 6 points and Savana Walls had 5.

The boys team had a quick turnaround with a Saturday afternoon matchup with Pleasant Valley in Panther Gym. At halftime Mt Pleasant led 23-20 but lost the game by the final score of 48-42. Sam Beatty led the teams with 11 points. In the JV game Pleasant Valley also won 55-29. Panthers drop to 0-3 to start the season.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team won the Willard Howell Wapello wrestling tournament Saturday with 165 points, Camanche was 2nd with 147, Centerville was 3rd with 115 points. The Panthers had one champion with Brennen Bender winning the 182 lb. weight class. M.P. had 5 2nd place finishers, Corbin Broeker at 106 lbs., Dalton Moyle at 126, Nathan Wallace at 145, James DeMeyer at 170 lbs. and Zach Beason at 220 lbs.

Louisa-Muscatine captured five individual titles and the team championship in the Jeremy Fulk Invitational at New London High School. The Falcons scored 182 points for the team title. Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union was second at 161.5 points, Mid-Prairie was third at 128, WACO was fourth with 123 and New London finished fifth with 109 points. New London had three individual champions. Marcel Lopez won the title at 113 pounds. The Tigers’ Gabe Carter won the 170-pound title and Gavin Holmes won his second straight championship in the finals at 182 pounds.

Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville freshman Blaine Frazier and Fort Madison’s Sam Hayes each won individual championships in the 32-team Cliff Keen Invitational wrestling tournament at Independence Saturday. Frazier won the title at 106 pounds, Hayes won the title at 195 pounds. Christian Brothers College won the team championship with 299 points

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Monday: 7th grade boys basketball hosting Fairfield at 4:30pm, this is the coaches vs cancer game. They ask everyone attending to wear pink and all proceeds will be sent to someone affected by cancer.

8th grade girls basketball playing at Fairfield Middle School 4:30pm

Tuesday: Bowling has varsity duals at Champion Bowl in Oskaloosa 2:30pm

8th grade girls basketball playing at Fort Madison 4:30pm

Varsity girls & boys basketball double header at West Burlington 6/7:30pm

JV girls & boys basketball both playing at West Burlington 6/7:30pm

Middle School Wrestling hosting a meet at 4:30pm

Thursday: Bowling has a varsity triangular with Washington and West Central at Iris Bowling Center 1pm

Varsity and JV Wrestling duals at Keokuk High School 6:30pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball at Keokuk. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball hosting Keokuk. 4:45, 6:15, and 7:45pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Grinnell High School 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball playing at Cedar Rapids Washington. 1 and 2:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball hosted a conference double header on Saturday playing against the Webster Gorloks. In the women’s game Webster defeated the Tigers 94-57. Darby Massner and Harriet Fowler both had 15 points, Allie Massner added in 10. As a team Iowa Wesleyan shot 31% from the floor and 36% on three pointers. The Tigers drop to 0-5 on the season and will be on the road tomorrow playing Robert Morris University Springfield, game time is 6pm.

In the men’s game Iowa Wesleyan lost to Webster 66-52. Alberto Torres and Cameron Mack both had 12 points, Austin Rebel added in 10 points with 6 rebounds. As a team the Tigers shot 32% from the floor and 34% on three pointers. The men’s team is now 1-5 on the season and will play again this Saturday in Louisville Kentucky in another conference double header at Spalding University.

Former Mt Pleasant Panther Colten Mertens will be competing in a Crossfit Championship event in Dubai coming up December 12th-15th. He will be competing against 36 other athletes.

College basketball:

-Iowa Hawkeyes are 6-1 so far this season and ranked #14 in the AP Poll. Tonight they have a Big 10 battle in East Lansing against #9 Michigan State. Game time is 5:30pm and pregame coverage will be at 4:30 on 105.5fm and KILJ.com.

-Iowa State Cyclones are also 6-1 but unranked. Tonight they host North Dakota State. Game time is 7pm and pregame coverage will begin at 6pm on 1130AM and KILJ.com.

College football:

-Iowa will be heading for warmer weather this bowl season. Yesterday it was announced that the Hawkeyes will be playing in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay against Mississippi State. The game is on January 1st at 11am.

-Iowa State will be heading to the Lone Star state to play in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio Texas. The Cyclones will be facing Mike Leach and the Washington State Cougars on December 28th at 8pm.