Gene Vonderhaar

Eugene Theodore “Gene” Vonderhaar, 81, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 10:55 p.m.

Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Born August 15, 1937 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Dorothy (Sontag) Vonderhaar.

On May 19, 1962, he married Velda Rose Moeller at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul,

Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Velda of West Point, Iowa; one daughter: Joyce (Rick Hudson) Holtkamp

of Bonita Springs, Florida; three sons: Tony (Dottie) Vonderhaar of Houghton, Iowa, Tim (Wendy)

Vonderhaar of West Point, Iowa and Tom (Leslie) Vonderhaar of Bettendorf, Iowa; ten

grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters: Imelda Bushman of

Urbandale, Iowa, Barbara Holtkamp of Donnellson, Iowa and Rosie (Bill) Brune of West Burlington,

Iowa; two brothers: Don Vonderhaar of Mexico Beach, Florida and Larry (Diane) Vonderhaar of

Burlington, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Elaine Vonderhaar.

Gene was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked as an owner/operator truck driver. Gene

was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the West Point American Legion

Holtz-Geers Post #668. He served on the West Point Fire and Rescue Department. Gene was a

simple man who was very proud of his family. Spending time with them was what he truly enjoyed

most out of life.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West

Point where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited

at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. Mary of the

Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point with a flag presentation by the West Point

American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to West Point Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences

to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.